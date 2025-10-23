West Bengal: Minor 'raped' in state-run hospital, accused arrested

Kolkata, Oct 23 A youth has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl within the premises of state-run S.S.K.M Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

According to a city police official, the crime occurred within the hospital premises on Wednesday afternoon, and the cops arrested the accused persons the same night.

The accused youth has been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and he will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Thursday. The public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

Although the cops refused to divulge the exact identity of the arrested youth till he is presented in the court, city police sources said the accused is a contractual staff member attached to another Kolkata-based state-run hospital, N.R.S. Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

It is learnt that earlier, the accused youth was attached to S.S.K.M. and used to visit the hospital.

The main charge against him is molestation of a 15-year-old minor girl at a washroom within S.S.K.M. premises. The victim came to the outpatient department of S.S.K.M. for some treatment purposes.

The victim's family members claimed that the accused posed as a doctor, took the victim to the washroom at the trauma care centre of the hospital, and molested her there. The victim rushed out of the washroom in a state of shock and revealed her ordeal to her parents.

The Bhabanipur Police Station was informed, after which a team of cops arrested the accused on the same night. Now, questions are being raised on how the accused could move around within S.S.K.M. freely, even as he was no longer attached to the hospital.

Earlier this week, a traffic home-guard attached to West Bengal Police was arrested for assaulting a lady junior doctor attached to a state-run hospital at Uluberia in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district. The accused home guard also gave a rape threat to the woman junior doctor.

