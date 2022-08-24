West Bengal: Railways planning to start diesel loco manufacturing shed at Tindharia

For the first time in the history of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is planning to introduce a narrow gauge diesel locomotive manufacturing shed at Tindharia Railway workshop.

[{2206e304-9730-4d02-9d80-a37ed8deba7c:intradmin/ANI-20220824133037.jpg}]

The authorities said that they have already sent a letter to the Railway Board regarding the new feather at Thindharia. Once the permission is granted, the construction work will be started.

[{58e7699d-7875-4a29-8232-1a8e72e1f0b6:intradmin/ANI-20220824131301.jpg}]

Notably, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Speaking with ANI, SK Choudhury, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), NFR said, "During the summer season, we received a great footfall of tourists who boarded the DHR toy train. There have been queries for the upcoming puja season. But we do have enough engines. So, we have sent a proposal to Railway Board over the new locomotive diesel manufacture shed at Thindharia which is treated as a stream loco maintenance shed."

[{ced09f2b-078c-410f-a985-01cd62403445:intradmin/ANI-20220824133158.jpg}]

Choudhury further said that after the huge rush of passengers, DHR has decided to run 16 pairs of Joy-Ride services between Darjeeling to Ghoom station.

The official further informed that in order to promote tourism, DHR is also going to organise the Ghoom festival from November 14 to December 4 which will be treated as a National event.

Pertinent to mention, DHR is running eight pairs of daily joyrides between New Jalpaiguri station to Darjeeling.

( With inputs from ANI )

