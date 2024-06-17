West Bengal: Several Injured After Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjunga Express in New Jalpaiguri (Watch)

Published: June 17, 2024

Several passengers sustained injuries following a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri ...

Several passengers sustained injuries following a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with further details awaited from railway officials.

Watch:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used her social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to express her dismay over a tragic incident. She stated, Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a  goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.

Tags :West BengalTrain AccidentKanchanjunga ExpressMamata Banerjee