West Bengal SSC Scam: Calcutta HC Declares Entire Panel of 2016 SSC Recruitment, Null and Void

The Calcutta High Court has declared the entire panel of the 2016 SSC recruitment null and void. This decision extends to all appointments from 9th to 12th grades, as well as those in groups C and D, where irregularities were uncovered.

The court has instructed the administration to take action on fresh appointments in the next 15 days. One exception in the matter has been mentioned by the court in the case of Soma Das who is a victim of cancer - her job will remain safe.

A division bench, consisting of justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi, has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct additional investigation regarding the appointment process. The court has mandated the CBI to submit a report within three months. Additionally, individuals appointed under the 2016 SSC recruitment are required to refund their salaries within four weeks. Moreover, the court has directed that fresh recruitment procedures be initiated within the next 15 days. The CBI's probe into the matter will persist alongside these directives.

They would need to return their salary within 4 weeks, and new recruitment should be carried out afresh in the next 15 days, the court directed. The CBI will continue its probe.

The CBI, which investigated the case on an order of the high court, arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and some functionaries who held positions in the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) during the occurrence of the alleged scam.

Earlier, A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi will on Monday pronounce judgement on a large number of petitions and appeals, which were heard together, in connection with the school jobs recruitment process, an official at the high court said.