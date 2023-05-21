West Bengal: Three killed after pickup van collides with motorcycle in Agarpara

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 : Three youths were killed after a pickup van collided with the motorcycle they were riding near Agarpara Tentultala junction on Sunday, police said.

The three deceased have been identified as Karan Singh, Nasim Ali, and Rohit Kesari.

Police said that the bike came at a high speed towards the pickup van which resulted in the collision.

"At 7 am in the morning, three youths on a bike were speeding towards Titagarh from Dunlop. The bike collided with a pickup van at a very high speed on the BT road near the Agarpara Tentultala junction. All three on the bike fell down on the road and died on the spot," a police official said.

Police further mentioned that all three deceased were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The driver of the van has been arrested in this regard, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

