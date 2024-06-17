West Bengal Train Accident: 19 Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted After Kanchanjungha Express Collides With Goods

Amidst the tragic rail accident in West Bengal, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express, resulting in the killing of atleast fifteen and several others reportedly getting injured, the Indian Railway on Monday (June 17) announced significant disruptions in train services. In a statement released, the railway authorities disclosed the diversion of routes for the nine trains. They said the decision will affect key trains, including the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, among others. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways also announced the cancellation of 19 trains in wake of the incident.

In view of tragic collision of 13174 Kanchanjunga express in between Rangapani - Chattar Hat of Katihar division, the following trains will be cancelled/diverted as indicated below- pic.twitter.com/Miv5JUiKBB — DRM_TSK (@drm_tsk) June 17, 2024

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also left for West Bengal to take stock of the relief operations. Earlier, he termed the incident unfortunate. He said, "Unfortunate accident in the NFR zone. Rescue operations are going on at the war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site."Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station.

Visuals from the site showed a wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Divisional Railway officials have reached the accident site. A total of 15 ambulances and medical equipment have also reached the site of the mishap. The Kanchanjunga Express is a daily train that connects Bengal with the Northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala. This route is in the Chicken's Neck corridor, which connects the Northeast with the rest of the country. The accident on this line can potentially impact the movement of several other trains. The Kanchanjunga Express is frequently used by tourists to travel to Darjeeling. The accident comes at a time when Kolkata and neighbouring south Bengal are reeling under a sultry summer and many are travelling to the hill station for some relief. The Railways have released helpline numbers on which people could seek information about the situation. The numbers are 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 03612731621, 03612731622 and 03612731623 at Guwahati. According to the information so far, the goods train overshot the signal and crashed into the Kanchanjunga Express. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.




