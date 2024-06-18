West Bengal Train Accident: Kanchanjunga Express Reaches Kolkata; Restoration Work Underway

The Kanchanjunga Express, which collided with a goods train from behind in Siliguri, Bengal, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine people and multiple injuries, has finally reached its destination at Kolkata's Sealdah station. It arrived at 3:16 am, as captured in footage, while efforts to clear and restore the damaged compartments at the accident site are ongoing.

Watch:

#WATCH | Kanchenjunga Express train accident: Morning visuals from the spot in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, West Bengal



Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, yesterday. 8 people died and around 25… pic.twitter.com/bwW83ICA2u — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

“I have met the patients. Doctors, railway staff, NDRF, and people of the village helped in the rescue operation. Our focus right now is on rescue and restoration,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after visiting North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri.

In a parallel development, the recent accident, occurring a year following the devastating Coromandel Express tragedy that claimed over 250 lives, has sparked fresh tensions between the BJP-led central government and the Opposition. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Centre, accusing it of neglecting the Railways and prioritizing publicity for Vande Bharat trains. In response, the BJP's Bengal chief, Sukanta Majumdar, said that now is not the appropriate time for political maneuvers.

