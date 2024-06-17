West Bengal Train Accident: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Enhanced Ex-Gratia Of 10 Lakhs For Victims

The collision between the Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train resulted in the loss of at least fifteen lives and left more than 50 individuals with severe injuries. The Prime Minister's Office of India issued a statement regarding the recent railway accident in West Bengal. According to the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims;

₹10 Lakh in case of death,

₹2.5 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 17, 2024

Now Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a enhanced compensation Rs 10 lakh for victims. Moreover, 2.5 lakhs will be given towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. Vaishnaw on Monday left for West Bengal to take stock of relief operations. Soon after the accident, Vaishnaw said on X, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the train accident and added the district magistrate, doctors, along other top officials were rushed to the incident site. "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war footing initiated," Banerjee said in a social media post. It is worth mentioning that the accident happened more than a year after Coromandel Express collided with a stationary iron ore-laden goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station. During the accident, some of its derailed coaches then crashed into the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, resulting in India’s worst railway disaster in three decades. The accident took the lives of 293 passengers and left 1,100 injured.



