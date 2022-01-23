We've set target to build a new India before 100th year of independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday evening, said that the government has a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence.

"Netaji used to say 'Never lose faith in the dream of independent India. There is no power in the world that can shake India'," PM Modi said while addressing the event today.

The Prime Minister said, "Today we have a goal to fulfil the dreams of an independent India. We have a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence, 2047."

Paying tribute to security personnel who lost their lives while serving the nation, PM Modi stated, "It was my good fortune that our government got the opportunity to declassify files related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Today, I pay tribute to all NDRF and SDRF personnel who lost their lives while serving the nation."

The Prime Minister also advised people to move ahead in their lives by taking inspiration from the 'Can Do, Will Do' spirit of Netaji as he refused to bow before the British.

"Nothing could stop Netaji if he intended to do something. We also need to move further in our lives by taking inspiration from his 'Can Do, Will Do' spirit," he said.

PM Modi shared his experience of a visit to the ancestral home of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata.

"It was an honour for me to visit Netaji's ancestral home last year on his birth anniversary in Kolkata. I cannot explain in words the feeling to see his car in which he left Kolkata, his room where he used to study, etc," the Prime Minister added.

The freedom struggle involved the sacrifices of many countrymen, but efforts were made not to mention the contribution of all of them in history, he said.

"But today, the country is correcting those mistakes after decades of Independence," the Prime Minister said.

He said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav aims at reviving India's identity and inspirations.

"It was unfortunate that efforts were made to erase the contribution of many great personalities in India after independence," PM Modi stated.

Speaking about disaster management in India, the Prime Minister said that for the first time, India has started the tradition of Joint Drill for Disaster Management.

He said that the disaster management was handled by the agricultural department earlier and international agencies hailed the initiatives in the disaster management sector.

"Earlier disaster management was handled by the agricultural department. Our government strengthened NDRF. International agencies hailed our initiatives in the disaster management sector," the Prime Minister added.

He said that the Central government has laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on relief, rescue and rehabilitation.

"We modernized NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have also been adopted for planning and management," PM Modi said.

PM Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate today on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

He said that the grand statue of Netaji will inspire democratic values and future generations.

The Prime Minister also said that the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is being installed in digital form near India Gate and soon this hologram statue will be replaced by a big granite statue.

After unveiling the hologram statue, PM Modi also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister who was also present on the occasion said that PM Modi has taken a historic decision on Parakram Diwas to honour Netaji's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

The statue of Netaji at India Gate is to honour his contribution to India's freedom struggle, Shah said at the event today.

"This is not just a granite statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave up everything for India's freedom", he said.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to honour the freedom fighters in a befitting manner and the special focus of these efforts has been on the legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Several steps have been taken in this regard, including the announcement that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas every year. In this spirit, Republic Day celebrations will begin a day early, from January 23.

