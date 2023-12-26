WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the central government of spreading misinformation about dissolving the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and alleged that its activities were suspended to shield a BJP MP facing sexual harassment charges from wrestlers.

She also alleged that the BJP always protects the accused with all its might and tortures the victims whenever incidents of atrocities on women come to light. BJP is spreading false news about dissolving the wrestling federation. The federation has not been dissolved, its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion. Do they have to stoop to this level to suppress the voice of aggrieved women? the Congress general secretary asked in a post in Hindi on X.

Renowned athletes who brought honor to the nation leveled allegations of sexual harassment against a BJP MP, but the government rallied behind the accused. The victims endured torment, while the alleged wrongdoer received rewards. Notably, both the prime minister and the home minister seemingly overlooked the issue, with the latter failing to uphold assurances made to female wrestlers in exchange for ending their protest, according to Gandhi. She said it is the height of arrogance that the accused BJP MP, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ensured that the next national-level competitions will be played in his own district, on his own college ground.

The WFI election took place on December 21, resulting in the victory of Sanjay Singh and his panel, known for their allegiance to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, by significant margins. Despite this, the sports ministry suspended the WFI until further notice on Sunday. This action was prompted by the wrestling body's abrupt announcement of organizing under-15 and under-20 national competitions without adhering to due procedures and failing to provide adequate notice to wrestlers for their preparations.