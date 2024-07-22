What BHU students expect from Budget 2024: Funding for research, hostel, job opportunities

New Delhi, July 22 Students at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have voiced their expectations from this year's Union Budget and have highlighted their concerns over lack of facilities.

Pointing out the backwardness in research and development in Indian universities, a student urged the government to increase funding for research.

He said: "I expect that the government will increase the funds for research."

The BHU student highlighted the need for improved administrative facilities and heightened security on the open campus, which has seen instances of mischief. He stressed the importance of creating a safer environment for all students.

A B.Sc. student lamented the lack of career opportunities after completing the degree. "We don't have any career opportunities, no internships, no jobs, no skill development. We want the university to provide us with some internship opportunities," he said.

A B.A. student pointed out that despite the budget being presented with the youth in mind, there is "nothing major" for their university. "Hostel facilities should be enhanced, both in quality and quantity, with safety and security in mind," he added.

Addressing the high cost of books, the student noted: "Many students are not financially well off, which is a problem. Additionally, the number of professors should be increased."

Safety and security concerns, especially for female students, were also raised.

Another B.A. student described the lack of hostel facilities as "most problematic," highlighting that over 1,500 students admitted to a single course face accommodation issues.

"More than half the students live outside the university, particularly in Chittupur and Seer. During monsoons, waterlogging in these areas causes significant suffering," he explained.

Students also criticised the budget allocation within the university, claiming that most funds are directed towards the IT departments, leaving the Arts and Commerce faculties underfunded.

Another student expressed hope that the budget would focus on uplifting the backward, marginalised, and poor students, ensuring equitable support across all departments and faculties.

