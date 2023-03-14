What did Rahul Gandhi achieve from Bharat Jodo Yatra? Meenakshi Lekhi targets Congress at Lokmat National Conclave

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi attacked former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi at Lokmat National Conclave. Lekhi said that the gold plate was snatched from his hand. There is fire everywhere in the country. Congress never considered North-East as a part of the country. Lost in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland and avenged it by giving speeches abroad. What did the former Congress president achieve from the Bharat Jodo Yatra? Will he win the hearts of the people by giving speeches in Cambridge and London? Both China and India deal with Iran. How many scams have taken place in the country till 2004-14. The people of the country are watching everything. Many countries of the world have come to know China. BJP MP from New Delhi Lekhi said that G-20 is a challenge for the government. Focus is on developed and developing countries. Many countries of the world are investing money in India. The government is focusing on Make in India. Swadeshi is my motto. Many works are being done in the Ministry of Defense on indigenous technology said, Lekhi.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognize and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar.Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.