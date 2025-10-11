What did they do in 15 years: Sanjay Jha slams Tejashwi Yadav over job claims

Patna, Oct 11 Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha on Saturday criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s recent claims regarding employment generation in Bihar. Responding to Yadav's promise of providing government jobs to one person in every family irrespective of their age, caste or community if the Opposition alliance comes to power in the state, Jha questioned the RJD's performance during its 15-year rule earlier.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Jha said, “What’s their calculation? They should also give an account of how many jobs they provided when they were in power for 15 years. Everyone in Bihar knows what they actually did when it came to giving jobs.”

Jha dismissed Tejashwi Yadav’s job promises as a sign of desperation.

“It’s desperation. They know the result of the upcoming election, which is why they are making such statements. Anyone can say anything, but the people of Bihar are wise,” he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Nitish Kumar-led government, Jha said, “Look at what CM Nitish Kumar has done for women and employment. Many women are getting jobs under his leadership. He has promised to provide 1 crore jobs in the next five years, particularly focussing on women. For this, we also need the support of the Centre.”

On the electoral prospects, Jha was confident of a decisive win for the NDA.

“It’s going to be a one-sided election. People are with the NDA. We have won massive mandates in the Lok Sabha elections and other types of polls. We are ready to fight and win again,” he told IANS.

Tejashwi Yadav, however, made a significant pre-election announcement, stating that if the Opposition alliance is voted to power, one member of every household in Bihar will be given a government job. He promised that legislation enabling this would be passed within 20 days of forming the government.

“There will be no home in Bihar without a job,” Tejashwi Yadav had told reporters.

“This is a historic announcement. For 20 years, this ramshackle government never understood that unemployment is the biggest issue facing Bihar.”

He further alleged that NDA partners JD(U) and BJP are not talking about jobs but offering unemployment allowances instead.

“Any family in Bihar that doesn’t have a government job will get one through a new law. Within 20 months of forming the government, we will ensure that no household remains without a government job,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

Calling it a “data-backed” promise, Tejashwi Yadav said, “This is not a jumla. It is my pledge, and it is doable. It only requires political will. They are even copying our announcements now.”

He added that the people of Bihar are ready for change.

“Besides social justice, we will also ensure economic justice. This is our commitment to the people,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

