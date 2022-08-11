What does India stand for at 75? Rajmohan Gandhi (Book Review)

New Delhi, Aug 11 In the 20th century, the global media spoke of democratic India "as a hope giving marvel". Today, the country is "in the hands of diligent leaders and dedicated organisations whose first commitment is not to democracy or equality" but Hindu nationalism, leaving out the biggest question of "What does India stand for", writes biographer and historian, and Mahatma Gandhis grandson, Rajmohan Gandhi as he reflects on the state of the nation in the 75 years since Independence.

"In the 20th century, the world's newspapers spoke of democratic India as a hope-giving marvel. A densely populated country with high levels of illiteracy and poverty, a bewildering variety of religions, castes, and languages, and a history of internal conflict was functioning as a democratic polity and trying to become a society of liberty, equality, and mutual friendship!

"Today, however, the Indian state is in the hands of diligent leaders and dedicated organisations whose first commitment is not to democracy or equality. Hindu nationalism may summon noble stories from the past. It may evoke passions to avenge supposed wrongs enacted a thousand years ago. But it will never permit equality to a Muslim, a Christian, a Sikh, or a Buddhist. Unless they say they are really Hindus, that their Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, or Buddhism is secondary to their 'Hinduness'. Which most of them will never say, not even under duress," Gandhi writes in "India After 1947 - Reflections and Recollections"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor