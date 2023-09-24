What happened is a blot, fictionalising will not work this time: Danish Ali to Nishikant

New Delhi, Sep 24 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Sunday again countered the charges against him saying the claims of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey have no basis and what has happened is a blot and fictionalising events will not work this time.

In a tweet, Ali said, "As the principle of ‘Res ispa loquitur’ says “the thing speaks for itself”, the claims of Nishikant Dubey have no basis."

"What has happened is a blot and absolutely undeniable. Fictionalising the events and playing with the facts will not work this time," the BSP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha said

His remarks came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made shocking revelations alleging that Ali also made “highly objectionable” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the BSP called PM Modi “Neech” which triggered Bidhuri and he fell in BSP MP's trap.

In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey accused Ali of giving a running commentary during Bidhuri’s address in Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21), as well as making derogatory remarks intended to cause him to lose his cool.

He went on to say that the issue of ‘breach of privilege,’ which Ali and other MPs have been vocal about, cannot be applied in isolation because it would result in a significant and irreversible “miscarriage of justice.”

Dubey stated in his letter that Trinamool Congress and DMK members made comments regarding another community’s faith.

Besides Dubey, BJP MP Ravi Kishan and others also wrote to Birla against Ali.

On Friday, Ali wrote to Birla to refer his case to the privilege committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter. Even the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a show cause notice to party MP Bidhuri for using unparliamentary words against the BSP MP in Lok Sabha.

Bidhuri's remark sparked outrage, with the opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and many other opposition party MPs demanded Bidhuri's suspension from Parliament, saying that the language used by him "should not be used inside or outside Parliament".

Even Speaker Birla took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

