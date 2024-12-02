What Is APAAR ID? Key Features and Benefits of the New Digital ID for School Students

The central government has decided to introduce APAAR ID (Automatic Permanent Academic Account Register ID) for students from classes 1 to 12 to streamline academic documentation and verification processes. Schools have already begun registering students for this initiative.

APAAR ID will serve as a digital repository for all academic documents, including mark sheets, certificates, and other records, benefiting students during their school years and later in their careers. It will operate similarly to DigiLocker, providing a secure and accessible platform for students’ academic information.

How To Register in APAAR?

Schools will register students using Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, or voter ID cards of the student and their parents.

Parents must provide a no-objection certificate for the registration.

Registration can be completed on the official website: apaar.education.gov.in.

Also Read | PhonePe’s Share.Market introduces Sheets to discount broking to simplify trading experience.

Uses and Benefits

Simplifies the transfer process when moving between schools or states.

Ensures access to academic records in case of loss or damage.

Prevents job fraud by enabling employers to verify educational credentials with a single click.

Parents can grant or withdraw access to the information shared with educational institutions or employers. However, access already granted will remain valid until the permission is revoked. The APAAR ID system aims to address issues such as document loss and fraudulent job applications, offering a seamless and secure way to manage and verify academic records.