What Is Carbide Gun? Viral ‘Desi Firecracker Gun’ Causes Eye Injuries to 122 Children in Madhya Pradesh

Over 122 children lost their eyesight during the Diwali festival in Madhya Pradesh while using the Instagram viral 'Carbide Gun', which is famously known as 'Desi Firecracker Gun'. Teenagers with eye injuries were admitted to the hospital as this viral gun has become a nightmare for parents.

Initially, 14 children received injuries to their eyes from using these guns. Later, the number increased to 122 in just three days of the Diwali festival celebration. The government had warned people that using a carbide gun for Diwali celebrations could be dangerous.

Carbide guns were widely sold in the local markets during Diwali at rates between Rs 150 to Rs 200. The gun looks like a toy, but it explodes like a powerful cracker. According to reports, nearly 72 children were admitted with eye injuries in Bhopal. Six people were arrested in Vidisha district alone in relation to its sale despite the blanket ban by the government.

What Is a Carbide Gun?

Carbide Guns are made up of plastic drainpipe. It is filled with gunpowder, calcium carbide and matchsticks. After mixing all these combustible substances, it's shaken to mix, which produces a powerful explosion. When it exploded after pressing the button, it released metal fragments and carbide vapour.

If the user is not keeping away from his/her face, it could cause dangerous injuries and damage their eyes. Many hospitalised children suffered serious eye injuries. Many of them also lost their eyesight after their retina were injured.

The use of carbide guns became popular after videos and Instagram reels went viral, giving the name 'Desi Firecracker Gun'.