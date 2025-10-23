Diwali Tragedy in Bhopal: Over 60, Mostly Children, Injured by ‘Carbide Guns’; Several Lose Eyesight

More than 60 persons, most of them children aged between 8 and 14, were hospitalised in Bhopal due to injuries sustained after using “dangerous” calcium carbide guns on Diwali, an official said on Thursday. Though there is no threat to their lives, some of the injured persons have lost their eyesight, while a few have suffered facial burns, he said. Dr. Manish Sharma, the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of Bhopal, stated that all injured individuals are receiving care at various medical facilities, including AIIMS Bhopal, Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital, and Seva Sadan Hospital. He remarked, “Carbide pipe guns are extremely hazardous. Approximately 60 individuals injured from their use are still undergoing treatment, but thankfully, all are currently stable.”

The “carbide gun”—a makeshift explosive toy—gained popularity this Diwali. Typically, it consists of a plastic pipe, a gas lighter, and calcium carbide, which produces acetylene gas when it comes into contact with water. This gas ignites upon contact with a spark, resulting in a loud explosion. Experts have noted that when the pipe ruptures, plastic shards can fly out like shrapnel, inflicting severe injuries to the eyes, face, and skin.

Officials reported that more than 150 injury cases linked to these devices were documented across Bhopal the day after Diwali, with many patients being discharged after receiving initial care. However, three children remain in critical condition due to severe eye injuries. Doctors at AIIMS are working to restore the vision of a 12-year-old boy, while two other children are receiving specialized treatment at Hamidia Hospital.