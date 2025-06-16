What Is New e-Aadhaar Update? Here's How UIDAI's QR Code Can Be Used to Share Aadhaar Details Digitally

Now, you don't need to carry your Aadhaar card photocopies for flight, hotel bookings, and other places where you need to show your identity because the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to roll out a new Aadhaar app that will let you share an e-Aadhaar card digital copy from your mobile phone at any time and anywhere in seconds.

What Is the new E-Adhaar Update?

UIDAI will soon roll out a new Aadhaar app that will let citizens share their full Aadhaar details as e-Aadhaar by using a QR code. This can be done easily from one smartphone to another, requiring the holder's permission whose card is shared.

The upcoming technology will also allow one to make changes from home. One can change information such as name, address, date of birth and mobile number right from the phone. However, you will still need to show up for your biometrics, which are your fingerprints or an iris scan.

UIDAI is also rolling out another major update that helps users update their Aadhaar information using documents, including birth certificates, PAN cards, mark sheets, passports, and driving licenses. UIDAI is even working on adding electricity bill data to make it easier to check someone's identity.