What you should do when you lose your RC Book? check details

Your vehicle registration certificate (RC) is a very important document. Just like a driving license, you must always have a registration certificate with you while driving. This certificate means that your vehicle is registered with your Regional Transport Office (RTO). This certificate is in either RC Book or Smart Card (RC Card) format.

If by mistake you lose the RC, you do not need to worry. You can easily apply for a duplicate registration certificate at your home. However, there are some important things to keep in mind before applying. If RC is lost or damaged, report it to the police immediately. Also inform the Regional Transport Office in writing. You will have to notify in writing to the place from where the RC has been issued.

After that you have to fill Form 26 for duplicate RC in the same RTO. In addition to this, as mentioned in Rule 81 of the Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, the appropriate fee has to be paid. For this you have to complete some documents like Form 26 Application, Police Certificate, PUC, Valid Insurance, Proof of Address, No Pending Invoice, Copy of PAN Card, Affidavit regarding loss of RC.

What to do for duplicate RC?

You need to visit https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan//en to apply for duplicate RC. Then go to Online Services option and click on vehicle-related services. You have to select the state in which the vehicle is registered. After selecting the state, select the duplicate RC online option of that place. Fill in the form at that point and verify the auto generated details. Apart from this the fee can also be paid online. Charges will be determined depending on the category of your vehicle. A receipt will then be generated, which you will need to submit to the Transport Authority office along with your documents.