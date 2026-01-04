WhatsApp Calling Scam Alert: Ignoring Sudden Call Failures Could Cost You Your Entire Bank Balance

In today’s digital era, WhatsApp has evolved far beyond a simple messaging app. It is widely used for online payments, voice and video calls, and even account verification. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are exploiting these trusted features to target innocent users. By misusing a common phone function linked to WhatsApp, fraudsters can empty bank accounts within minutes, often without the victim noticing immediately. The most alarming part is that this scam appears harmless at first, making people lower their guard. This rising cyber threat proves how everyday digital convenience can quickly turn into a serious financial risk if users are not cautious.

How the call forwarding scam begins

The fraud usually starts with a routine phone call or text message. Scammers pretend to be bank officials, courier agents, or representatives of well-known companies to gain credibility. They may claim there is a technical issue with your WhatsApp account or say a delivery is pending verification. After gaining trust, they ask you to dial a specific code on your phone. This code secretly activates call forwarding, causing all incoming calls to be redirected to the fraudster’s number without the victim realising what has happened.

How money is stolen without OTP messages

Once call forwarding is active, cybercriminals gain control over incoming verification calls. Many banks and digital platforms send OTPs through automated calls instead of messages. These calls are diverted directly to the scammer, allowing them to access your UPI, bank account, or WhatsApp on another device. Using this information, they complete fraudulent transactions and drain savings rapidly. Since the victim does not receive calls, the theft continues unnoticed, giving criminals enough time to cause major financial damage.

Why do victims realise the fraud too late

One of the most dangerous aspects of this scam is delayed awareness. When incoming calls suddenly stop, people often assume it is due to poor network connectivity or SIM issues. This misunderstanding gives fraudsters a crucial time window to misuse accounts. By the time bank debit alerts appear, significant losses have already occurred. Additionally, hacked WhatsApp accounts may be used to ask for money from friends and relatives, spreading the damage further and creating emotional distress along with financial loss.