"When He Was with Us, He Had Said Many Things About BJP", Tejashwi Yadav Responds to Nitish Kumar's Criticism (Watch)

Addressing a public rally in Nawada, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directly attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal party leader Lalu Yadav and Rabri devi. Nitish Kumar said that Development is happening at a fast pace in Bihar. What was the condition of Bihar before 2005? You could not step out of your house after the evening. Today you can move around freely...Husband and wife (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) ruled for 15 years but no work was done.

In Response to same Bihar Former Deputy CM and RJD leader and Son of Lalu Yadav Tejashwi said, "Is there anything new in what the Chief Minister said? When he was with us, he had said many things about BJP. He said he would die but would not go with the BJP...The Prime Minister and the people of BJP are scared, if they have already won the elections then why are they campaigning and roaming in Bihar." He added, "Today I have tweeted on corruption, I hope the Prime Minister will at least express his views on corruption..."

Meanwhile addressing rally, Pm Modi highlighted how congress declined ram mandir inauguration and also commented on Congress manifesto calling it as "smacks of appeasement, appears to be a poll document of Muslim League."

