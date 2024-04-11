When PM Modi asked creators about opportunities for girls in gaming sector

New Delhi, April 11 As gaming gets mainstream in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with some of the top social media creators, asked them about opportunities for girls in the gaming sector.

In a promo video on the official YouTube channel of PM Modi, the Prime Minister asked creators, “Does the gaming field provide enough opportunities for girls?"

Responding to this, Payal Dhare, the only woman gamer present at the table, responded, "When I started, I used to get 100 to 200 messages from many girls who said that they began creating content after watching me".

"Girls are coming forward in tech and gaming fields in India," she added.

Apart from Dhare, creators like Mithilesh Patankar, Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht and others met PM Modi and discussed the rise of the e-gaming industry, aspirations of youth and many more.

In an Instagram post, Agarwal and Patankar, wrote, "We recently had an insightful discussion with the Prime Minister about the esports industry. His vision is set to revolutionise gaming in India".

The full episode will be aired on April 13 at 9.30 a.m. on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel.

Last month, the creators and influencers’ community hailed PM Modi, calling him the creator of 'New Bharat' and the 'Greatest Of All Time' during the National Creators’ Awards in New Delhi.

