When will Lalu Prasad Yadav bring his remaining 5 daughters into politics: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, April 2 Bihar BJP President and Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, took a dig at RJD National President, Lalu Prasad Yadav's dynastic politics on Tuesday and asked him when he would bring his remaining five daughters into politics.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav brought his two sons and two daughters into politics. When will he bring our other five sisters into politics,” Samrat Choudhary said while interacting with media persons in Patna on Tuesday.

The statement came on a day when Lalu Prasad Yadav’s second daughter Rohini Acharya started her campaign in Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

Rohini Acharya is pitted against Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the BJP in this constituency.

“The people of Bihar are noting how Lalu Prasad Yadav is bringing his family members into politics. People have no faith in him. We are in the poll fray on the basis of PM Modi’s guarantee as people of the country have faith in him,” he said.

He also said that PM Modi would come to Jamui for the election campaign and address a rally there.

“We are going to Jamui to inspect the preparations for the rally. We will win all 40 seats of Bihar,” he said.

