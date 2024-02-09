‘White Paper’ Is Nothing but an Attempt To Divert Attention of Public From PM Modi’s Failed Promises, Says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

The Lok Sabha on Friday will hold a discussion on the White Paper on Indian economy, which slams the Congress-led UPA government for its policy misadventures during its 10-year rule at the Centre and explains how the Modi government has it right. Meanwhile Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has said that it is nothing but govt is trying to distract public from Pm Modi's failed promises.

He said that "The 'White Paper' is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the public from PM Modi's failed promises...The real issues: inflation and unemployment will dominate people's minds in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "The 'White Paper' is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the public from PM Modi's failed promises...The real issues: inflation and unemployment will dominate people's minds in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections." pic.twitter.com/11Ifx7QcJ1 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

What Is White Paper?

A White Paper is an official government document designed to provide comprehensive insights into government policies, achievements, and critical issues. Typically presented in a white cover, it follows government protocols for transparent communication with the public. The White Paper on Indian Economy aims to illustrate, assess, and analyze the overall economic policy evolution of the Indian government. It highlights the achievements and policies introduced during the government's tenure, offering a detailed examination of the country's economic trajectory.