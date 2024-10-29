Who is Abhinav Arora? 10-Year-Old 'Baba' Receives Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

A 10-year-old 'Baba', also a spiritual content creator, Abhinav Arora's family, on Monday (October 28), said that they had received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The mother of ‘Bal Sant’ claimed that Abhinav had not done anything wrong to receive this type of threat.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, His mother, Jyoti Arora, said, "We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav."

#WATCH | Mathura, UP: Family of Abhinav Arora claims that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



His mother, Jyoti Arora says, "...We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed.

The teenage spiritual content creature from Delhi recently came under fire after a video of him went viral in which featuring Swami Rambhadracharya scolding him at a religious event. The family of Abhivan said that scolding from elders can be considered as a blessing after the viral video received backlash from netzines.

The video is from 2023 from Vrindavan. His mother said that Abhinav in a video was busy in devotion that he forgot he had to remain silent on stage and started chanting. "Rambhadracharya ji also blessed him afterward; even scolding from elders is equal to a blessing," she added.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber Abhinav Arora has reached court, seeking an FIR against seven YouTubers.



Influencer Abhinav Arora states, "I did not want to file a case, but YouTubers are compelled to do so. Let me explain through a story. Lord Ram's intention was not to kill…

Abhinav Arora has approached a court seeking an FIR against seven YouTubers, accusing them of trolling and threatening him on social media. He said, "I did not want to file a case, but YouTubers are compelled to do so. Let me explain through a story. Lord Ram's intention was not to kill Khardushan, but Khardushan created so much chaos that Lord Ram had to step forward for justice. We are being threatened, and I am being abused. Its effects are also being felt by my parents; my family members are receiving calls in various ways. My devotion is being labeled as fake. Initially, they joked about it, and we thought they were just saying things casually, trying to earn something..."

Who Is Abhinav Arora?

Arora is from Delhi, and he started his spiritual practice at the age of three. 10-year-old Abhinav Arora is a YouTuber and spiritual creator. He was recently in the headlines and trolled by internet users for his videos, allegedly calling them "fake devotion."

A religious spiritual influencer, he has over 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram. He shares content that also gets trolled by social media users. The content showcases his celebration of Hindu festivals, recitations of scriptures, and interactions with revered religious figures.

Abhinav Arora Honored as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, Abhinav is the son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora. Many called him as “Bal Sant,” and he identifies with Balram, worshipping Shree Krishna as his younger brother.