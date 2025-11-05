Who Is Matheus Ferrero? Rahul Gandhi Claims Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times in Haryana

Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, once again targeted the NDA government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged malpractice in voting during elections. This time, Gandhi gave the presentation of Haryana, terming it "The H Files" in the state. Presenting a PPT in front of media persons, he claimed that the Brazilian model's photo was used to cast votes several times during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi said the image of Matheus Ferror appeared in voter rolls under different names across several polling booths, despite she is a Brazilian citizen. However, the ECI has rejected Gandhi's claim and said no objections were raised by Congress polling agents on voting day.

1 PERSON, Her 22 votes, at 10 booths, in Rai assembly constituency, Haryana



And the person is a resident of Brazil



Name is Matheus Ferrero#VoteChoripic.twitter.com/ybiw6TMkkP — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) November 5, 2025

During the presentation of "The H Files", Gandhi accused ECI of allowing a plan to influence the Haryana Assembly elections outcome. He alleged that Congress' victory was turned into a loss. He said Gen Z of the country to understand this alleged fraud in elections, as it concerns the future. "I am questioning the EC and the democratic process in India — and I am doing it with 100% proof,” he said.

Who Is Matheus Ferrero?

Matheus Ferrero is the name of a photographer who clicked the phots of a model that Rahul Gandhi show in his presentation. Mohammed Zubair, Fact-Checker and co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, said, "The image is of a model. Pics taken by a Brazilian photographer Matheus Ferrero."

Rahul Gandhi claims "Brazilian Model voted as Seema, Sweety, Saraswati etc" in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/RTlahZqRQX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 5, 2025

While Rahul Gandhi refers to the model name as "Matheus Ferrero". However, after research, it was found that a photographer named Matheus Ferrero, the same photograph shown by the Congress leader in its PPT.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model,” Rahul Gandhi said.