Who Is Nayab Singh Saini? All You Need to Know About the BJP MLA Set To Become New Haryana CM

In a significant political development, Nayab Singh Saini is poised to assume the role of Chief Minister of Haryana on Tuesday, succeeding his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar. The entire cabinet, including Khattar, resigned earlier in the day, paving the way for Saini's ascendancy. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm.

Born on January 25, 1970, Nayab Singh Saini currently serves as the Chief Minister of Haryana and is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Kurukshetra constituency. Saini's political journey commenced with his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, later joining the BJP and holding various local party positions. He successfully contested elections in the Naraingarh constituency in 2010 and emerged victorious in 2014, subsequently serving as a state minister in the Haryana Government.

Saini's trajectory within the BJP has been characterized by consistent advancement, culminating in his appointment as the state president of Haryana BJP in 2023. A confidante of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Saini played pivotal roles in various party positions before assuming his current role as Chief Minister.

His triumph in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kurukshetra underscored his robust political standing, securing a significant victory over his nearest rival. Saini's rise to power reflects electoral and caste considerations, with his appointment as Haryana BJP chief aligning with strategic political moves within the party.

Taking over the reins at a critical juncture, Nayab Singh Saini faces the challenge of navigating political tensions within the ruling coalition of BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) following Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation. As he assumes the mantle of Chief Minister, Saini is tasked with steering Haryana through its current political challenges.