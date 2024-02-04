Who Is Satendra Siwal? The ISI Man Accused of Spying for Pakistan?

Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested an Indian national employed at the embassy in Moscow, accusing him of spying for Pakistan's ISI.The Meerut field unit of UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) brought in Satendra Siwal for questioning, an official statement said.

Who is Satendra Siwal?

Satendra Siwal works as the MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs and is posted at the Indian Embassy in Russia's Moscow. He was arrested by the UP-ATS over his involvement in Anti-National activities. He has been accused of providing classified information about the Indian Embassy, External Affairs Ministry, Defence Ministry, Indian military establishments to the handlers of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Satendra Siwal is a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in police station area of Hapur district and his father's name is Jaiveer Singh. He was posted as the MTS at the MEA in the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Satendra Siwal has been working as the India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Russia's Moscow since 2021.

Part of Anti-National Activities

An FIR has been filed against Siwal at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow. A case has been registered against him under section 121A of the IPC and official Secrets Act 1923. Section 121A counts to waging war against the country. There are reports that the UP-ATS was receiving information about the leakage of classified documents to the handlers of the Pakistani Intelligence agency ISI for some time. The ATS said that the ISI was luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs by offering them bribes in huge amount in exchange of critical information about the Embassy. There are reports that the ATS, in its probe, found Siwal's involvement in anti-national activities along with the handlers of the ISI and he was found to be providing confidential information to the enemies in exchange of money. The ATS summoned Siwal to the ATS field unit in Meerut for interrogation, where he was not able to give straight answers and there are reports that he has confessed to his crimes in front of the ATS.