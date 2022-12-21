Why did he think only of Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks Congress leader about Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Pawan Bansal on Wednesday took a dig at Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and said that maybe the BJP is nervous and that is why a letter was written by Mandaviya to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, Bansal said, "Don't know what inspired the health minister to say this? We are seeing now that travel is being done in aeroplanes and trains. In malls, the government has not said about taking precautions. Why did he only think of the Yatra? Maybe the yatra is successful, people are joining, so maybe it is because of his nervousness."

He further said, "When Covid increased last time too, a committee was formed in the Congress. The Youth Congress did a wonderful job. What the government could not do, the Youth Congress workers did. They arranged ambulances and distributed medicines."

Mandaviya wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Health Minister wrote, "Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate."

Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is impossible.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated.

Notably, the Yatra observed its last day in Rajasthan on Tuesday and entered Haryana today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor