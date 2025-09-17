Why Elon Musk Congratulates INOX Group Director Siddharth Jain?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated INOX Group executive director Siddharth Jain on Wednesday, September 17. "Congrats!" wrote Musk on his social media platform X. Jain on Monday received a delivery of the first Tesla car, while sharing a photo he called "India Inc's first Tesla."

In a post on X, Jain can be seen sitting on a Tesla Model Y in stealth grey and wrote, "This one’s for you

@ElonMusk!!!" dedicating his purchase to Musk. He said that this has been a long-awaited moment for him ever since he visited Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, in 2017.

"I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017! Dreams do come true!" Jain wrote further.

Tesla Model Y Launch in India

Elon Musk-owned car company Tesla India launched its Model Y in mid-July this year. Tesla opened its first outlet in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Later, another showroom was opened at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Deliveries for Model Y starting soon. pic.twitter.com/4PWCbT2JMx — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) September 4, 2025

While at the time of the launch, the company was taking pre-booking and the delivery of vehicles started on September 4, 2025, Tesla India informed on X. Deliveries for Model Y in metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram to begin soon.

Tesla Model Y Features

Tesla Model Y is a fully electric vehicle with an occupancy of seven passengers with an optional third row. Like other Tesla models, it has fast acceleration, smooth handling, and can go long distances on a single charge. It comes with autopilot features, a large touchscreen for controls, and advanced safety systems.

Tesla Model Y Price in Mumbai

The price of Model Y costs Rs 61.07 lakh in Mumbai, while in Gurugram, the rate slightly increased to Rs 66.76 lakh. India charges a 110% import tax on luxury cars costing over $40,00,0 which is Rs 33.4 lakh, more than twice as much as the same model in the US.