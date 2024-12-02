Why is govt shying away from debate on Sambhal, asks MP Barq; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Dec 2 Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq on Monday accused the government of stalling parliamentary proceedings, asserting that the violence in Sambhal deserves a thorough and transparent debate.

"The House is not functioning, and for this, only the government is responsible," Barq said.

He stressed the need for public awareness of the events surrounding the Sambhal violence. "The nation should know what happened in Sambhal and who is responsible. If the government believes it acted rightly, why is it avoiding a debate?" he asked.

Barq also criticised the government's restrictions on opposition delegations attempting to visit Sambhal. "We tried to visit Sambhal to understand the ground reality, but we were stopped. These actions aim to cover up the government's failures and a possible conspiracy," he alleged.

Responding to Barq's statements, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma dismissed the opposition's claims, accusing them of using the issue to stir communal discord. "The opposition just wants to visit Sambhal to spread communalism. Under the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath, all temples and mosques are safe," Sharma asserted.

He accused opposition leaders of exploiting the situation for political gains rather than seeking solutions.

Several Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders, including its Sambhal MP Barq, were stopped from entering the violence-hit district, as the administration has extended the ban on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal till December 10 to maintain "peace and order".

Violence in Sambhal erupted amid protests after the officials arrived for the second court-monitored survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi on November 24, leaving four dead and many injured.

The locals have alleged that the four youths died from police bullets, whereas the police have denied the claims. The police have arrested several persons over involvement in the violence.

Authorities have since imposed restrictions and a heavy police presence to restore order. However, the situation in Sambhal is now normal with shops and other business establishments open and Internet services restored.

