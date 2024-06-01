Why the Ambani’s Chose July 12 for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, among the wealthiest globally, is preparing to celebrate his son Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony, scheduled for July. The Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities commenced back in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The highly anticipated wedding will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have selected July 12 as the auspicious date for their son's wedding. According to astrological beliefs, events initiated on this day can yield fruitful and beneficial results. The auspicious Saptami Tithi is set to commence at 12:32 pm on July 12, further enhancing the auspiciousness of the chosen date for the marriage ceremony.

An auspicious moment for a wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have chosen the auspicious wedding muhurat for Friday, July 12, 2024, with the Shubh Aashirwad Muhurat following on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Their wedding reception is set for Sunday, July 14, 2024. Astrologically, July 12 holds significant importance as it aligns with Saptami Tithi and Hasta Nakshatra, believed to be highly auspicious for marriages according to Vedic astrology. Moreover, marrying on a Friday further enhances the auspiciousness, as Friday is traditionally regarded as a propitious day for weddings in many cultures.

The most favorable choice for marriage based on planetary alignments, almanac considerations, and astrological factors

According to astrology, July 12, 2024, holds favorable planetary alignments for marriage ceremonies. Ravi Yoga is said to prevail from 05:32 am to 04:09 pm, enhancing the auspiciousness of the day. Additionally, the Abhijit Muhurat falls between 11:59 am to 12:54 pm, further stating the propitious timing for the wedding. Importantly, this day is devoid of Bhadra and Panchak, eliminating any potential negative influences. The overall positioning of the planets augurs well for marriage ceremonies, making July 12, 2024, widely regarded as the best day for weddings according to astrology, almanac, and planetary alignments.

Constellations that usher in joy, satisfaction, and abundance

Marriages conducted during the Hasta Nakshatra are deemed highly auspicious in Vedic astrology. Governed by the Moon, this nakshatra is associated with qualities of diligence and determination. People born under Hasta Nakshatra are believed to possess a strong work ethic and enjoy a comfortable life. Marriages performed during this nakshatra are believed to be blessed with longevity and success, fostering happiness, harmony, and prosperity for the couple. It is said that such unions bring contentment and fulfillment, promising a fulfilling journey together.