Why will Indian Youth Dies For Another Country Says kanhaiya Kumar

A young man from Gujarat, India, aged 23, who was working as a 'helper' with the Russian Army during the Ukraine conflict, tragically lost his life in Russia. This has sparked discussions about Indians getting involved in foreign military operations. Congress spokesperson Kanhaiya Kumar expressed his concern, stating that while sacrifices by soldiers in their own country have a unique significance, sending Indian youth to fight in wars abroad is worrisome.

Kumar pointed out the manipulation of the future of Indian youth, citing a significant increase in the unemployment rate over the past decade. He drew attention to the numerous vacant positions in central government departments and the overall poor condition of the government sector.

अगर देश के नौजवान अपने देश के लिए शहादत देते हैं तो यह देशभक्ति है..



लेकिन दूसरे देश की लड़ाई में भारतीय नौजवानों को क्यों जाना पड़ रहा है?



क्योंकि हमारे देश में नौजवानों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। देश में पिछले 10 साल में बेरोजगारी दर दोगुनी हो गई है।



केंद्रीय… pic.twitter.com/2o2WAGRj6V — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2024

20 Indians Sent To Support Russian Military

According to media reports, about 20 Indians, serving as support staff or helpers with the Russian Army, have reached out to Indian authorities seeking assistance. These individuals were reportedly forced to participate in combat alongside Russian soldiers in specific border areas with Ukraine. During a regular media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged these concerns but did not provide the exact number of Indians involved in such roles with the Russian military.