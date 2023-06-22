Wild elephant enters Assam's Nagaon district, destroys several houses

Nagaon (Assam) [India], June 22 : A wild elephant entered Kampur Town in the Nagaon district of Assam on Thursday.

The tusker was seen roaming at Kampur railway station and the Kampur town area in the district.

The wild jumbo destroyed several houses, and properties and terrorised locals in the area.

The administration has advised local residents to take precautionary measures for their safety after the wild elephant created havoc in the Kampur area.

According to the local administration, the wild elephant entered the area on Wednesday.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had in March this year released 14 guidelines to address Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC), which aims to facilitate a common understanding among key stakeholders, on what constitutes effective and efficient mitigation of such conflicts in India. The guidelines are advisory in nature and are also aimed at facilitating the development of site-specific mitigation measures.

The union government has said that it is working towards robust, practical and cost-effective solutions to end the Human Animal Conflict.

