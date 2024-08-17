Will consult legal team to take right decision on FIR against CM: K’taka HM

Bengaluru, Aug 17 Following Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s sanction for prosecution against the Karnataka Chief Minister in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that the matter of filing of the FIR against Siddaramaiah by his department would be discussed with the legal team.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said, “We will first discuss with the legal team and an appropriate decision would be taken.”

Answering a question, HM Parameshwara stated, “Naturally, we will stand with the Chief Minister in this phase. We are all with him. There is no need to make a statement about it separately.”

He added that there would be no disturbance in the functioning of the Congress government in the backdrop of the day’s development.

He, however, stated that many cases being probed by the SIT would be speeded up and when the reports come in, action would be taken.

Regarding the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving former CM BS Yediyurappa, he said the Advocate General and advocates representing the prosecution will vacate the injunction orders and necessary action would be initiated.

When asked whether it would be an act of revenge, HM Parameshwara stated, “It is a fact that the incident had taken place. We are investigating that case and filed a charge sheet in the court.”

When questioned about the Ahinda activists launching a ‘Go back Governor’ agitation, HM Parameshwara reiterated, “We will discuss the development with the CM first. There is a legal team and let's discuss the matter.”

HM Parameshwara stated that the Congress would question the Governor’s inaction against other pleas pending before him.

“We will question pending petitions against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former CM BS Yediyurappa, former ministers Shashikala Jolle and Murugesh Nirani. They are pending for years with the Governor. But, when it comes to CM Siddaramaiah, the show cause notice is given within 24 hours. Even children will know what is going on.

“CM Siddaramaiah will discuss with the legal team and decide the future course of action. We will have to see how the consent is accorded. It is going to be examined legally, we have already stated that a legal battle would be waged,” he said.

When asked about the demand for the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah by the BJP, he said, “It is natural that they will ask for the resignation but we will take up the matter legally. The move by the Governor is not shocking. In a democratic set up, when a government is being run, these things take place. However, we are ready to face the situation.”

When asked if CM Siddaramaiah would be asked to resign, he maintained, “Because, our present stand is to fight the decision of the Governor, that question won’t come. We didn’t know that this would happen. We were hopeful that the consent for prosecution would not be given after the decision of the Cabinet advising the Governor not to accord permission and reject the petitions in this regard. We will have to face it legally now.”

“It is very clear now that there was always pressure from the central government. When there was no order given in writing or orally by the CM, the Governor issued a show cause notice to him. The CM sent a detailed reply and gave an explanation to him. We had explained it to him thread by thread what had transpired in connection with the MUDA case. Naturally, it appears to us that he is pressured by the central government. We had said that the office of the Governor is being misused and it turned out to be true,” he stated.

“We have to consider the decision by the Governor as a move of hatred. The CM is elected by the people and they have given 135 seats to the Congress party. Even as there is no direct involvement, the sanction for prosecution against him is given. We have come to the conclusion that it is a political move or a step taken under pressure,” he stated.

“We have said in our speeches that it is an attempt to tarnish the image of CM Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister himself had said that there was no black mark on his political career of more than three decades. So, we will discuss and launch a struggle,” he announced.

“After the MUDA matter came to the notice of the CM and following the BJP’s allegations, Siddaramaiah without hesitation formed a commission against him. Won’t the community know that he has not done anything wrong? If he was scared, why would he have formed the commission?” HM Parameshwara questioned.

He said the commission would look into the terms and reference on land allotments by the MUDA and the probe was progressing.

“When there is a commission of enquiry, the Governor should have waited for a few days until the commission gave its report. How is it tenable for the Governor to grant permission for the prosecution?” HM Parameshwara objected.

“If the commission’s report proved the charges against CM Siddaramaiah, it would have been helpful to permit sanction. Now, if the judicial commission report says the CM has no role, everyone will question the Governor’s decision. He will have to face more questions and allegations in this regard,” he opined.

