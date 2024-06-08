Will continue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties: MEA

New Delhi, June 8 Thanking Beijing for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA's win in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, India said on Saturday that it would continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of ties between the two nations "based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity".

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning had extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory while holding a regular media briefing in Beijing, on Wednesday.

"A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interest of both countries and conducive to the peace and development in this region and beyond," she said.

"China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall interest of our ties, look to the future and advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track," the spokesperson mentioned.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) thanked the Chinese Foreign Ministry (MFA) for its wishes on Saturday.

"Thank you MFA China for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier this week, Xu Feihong, China's new Ambassador to India, had also congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-NDA's win in the elections.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi, BJP and BJP-led NDA on the victory in the Lok Sabha election. Look forward to making joint efforts with the Indian side for a sound and stable China-India relationship, which is in line with the interests and expectations of both countries, the region and the world," he said in a post on X.

