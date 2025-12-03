'Will continue to make agriculture productive, sustainable': PM Modi on India's push for natural farming

New Delhi, Dec 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commended India's advances in natural farming, pointing to the Centre's initiatives such as the National Mission on Natural Farming, measures encouraging exports, and the significant expansion of institutional credit through the Kisan Credit Card, along with PM-Kisan, which together have strengthened farmers engaged in natural farming practices.

In a LinkedIn post titled 'India and natural farming... the way ahead!', the Prime Minister recalled meeting a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu in August, when they shared how they were adopting new agricultural methods to enhance sustainability and productivity. They invited him to the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 held in Coimbatore on November 19.

"Thus, a few weeks ago, on 19th November, I was in the lovely city of Coimbatore, attending the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025. A city known as an MSME backbone was hosting a big event on natural farming," he wrote.

He explained that natural farming draws upon India's traditional knowledge systems as well as modern ecological principles, enabling cultivation without synthetic chemicals. It fosters diversified fields where plants, trees and livestock coexist to support natural biodiversity. The method emphasises recycling farm residues and improving soil health through mulching and aeration instead of relying on external inputs.

"This Summit in Coimbatore will forever remain a part of my memory! It indicated a shift in mindset, imagination and confidence with which India's farmers and agri-entrepreneurs are shaping the future of agriculture," PM Modi said, adding that he interacted with farmers from Tamil Nadu who demonstrated their work in natural farming, and he was left "amazed".

He said he met people whose backgrounds and life journeys were remarkable, including a farmer managing nearly 10 acres of multi-layered agriculture involving bananas, coconuts, papaya, pepper and turmeric while maintaining 60 desi cows, 400 goats and local poultry.

He also mentioned another farmer committed to preserving traditional rice varieties such as Mapillai Samba and Karuppu Kavuni, focusing on value-added products including health mixes, puffed rice, chocolates and protein bars.

He highlighted a first-generation graduate running a 15-acre natural farm who has trained over 3,000 farmers and supplies around 30 tonnes of vegetables every month.

He added that some FPOs are supporting tapioca farmers and promoting tapioca-based products as a sustainable raw material for bioethanol and Compressed Biogas.

He further noted the contributions of agri-innovators, including a biotechnology professional who built a seaweed-based biofertiliser enterprise employing 600 fishermen across coastal districts, and another who developed nutrient-enriched bioactive biochar that enhances soil health. He said both showcased how science and sustainability can be seamlessly integrated.

According to him, despite coming from different backgrounds, every individual he met shared a strong commitment to soil health, sustainability, community upliftment and enterprise.

The Prime Minister stressed that India has made "commendable progress" in natural farming at a national level.

"Last year, the Government of India launched the National Mission on Natural Farming, which has already connected lakhs of farmers with sustainable practices. Across the nation, thousands of hectares are under natural farming. Efforts by the Government, such as encouraging exports, institutional credit being expanded significantly through the Kisan Credit Card (including for livestock and fisheries) and PM-Kisan, have also helped farmers pursuing natural farming," he said.

He added that natural farming is closely aligned with the Centre's efforts to promote Shree Anna or millets, and said it was encouraging that women farmers are adopting natural farming in increasing numbers.

PM Modi pointed out that over the past few decades, growing dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides has damaged soil fertility, reduced moisture and affected long-term sustainability while raising farming costs.

He said natural farming directly responds to these concerns, with the use of Panchagavya, Jeevamrit, Beejamrit and mulching helping to protect soil health, cut chemical exposure, lower input costs, and enhance resilience to climate change and unpredictable weather conditions.

"I encouraged farmers to begin with 'one acre, one season'. The outcomes from even a small plot can build confidence and inspire larger adoption. When traditional wisdom, scientific validation and institutional support come together, natural farming can become feasible and transformative," he said.

He urged people to consider pursuing natural farming through FPOs, which he described as strong platforms for collective empowerment, and suggested exploring startups in the natural farming ecosystem.

"Seeing the convergence between farmers, science, entrepreneurship, and collective action in Coimbatore was truly inspiring. And, I am sure we will together continue making our agriculture and allied sectors productive and sustainable. If you know of teams working on natural farming, do let me know too!" the Prime Minister said.

