'Will do my duty, party will decide': Shivakumar on Jain Seer’s blessings for CM post

Hubballi, Jan 21 Reacting to the blessings of Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj, who expressed his wish for Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that he will do his duty and the rest will be decided by the party.

The development has once again brought the leadership issue in Karnataka to the forefront. Earlier, Shivakumar had categorically stated that there is no power-sharing agreement in the state and that he will work under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media at Hubballi Airport on Tuesday, Shivakumar responded to questions about the seer’s blessings for him to become the Chief Minister. He said, "What can we say when spiritual leaders bless us? That is their wish. However, our party is supreme. Whatever the party decides, we will abide by it. I do not feel the need to seek any position. My responsibility is to do whatever work is required for the party and the government. I am not in a hurry," he added.

At the Navagraha Theertha Mahamastakabhisheka programme, revered saint Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj blessed Shivakumar, expressing his desire for him to become the Chief Minister.

Addressing the devotees at the event, Maharaj stated that he has two dreams: the formation of a Corporation Board for Jains and Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister. He also invited all the Acharyas and Jain sages present on stage to raise their hands and bless Shivakumar for the position.

“I am blessing Shivakumar. No matter what, he will become the Chief Minister soon. I am giving these blessings because there is no one else who has worked so hard and contributed so much to the Congress party. No one can overlook his efforts. Our wish is for Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister once. He is devout and self-sacrificing,” Maharaj stated.

Referring to the demand for a Corporation Board for the Jain community, Maharaj said, “I am appealing to the Chief Minister. This is not a personal demand; it is for the community. Jains know how to give but not how to ask. However, now we are demanding the Corporation Board.”

Speaking at the event, Shivakumar assured the Jain community of the Congress government’s support for their activities. “Even though many attempts by people might fail, prayers to God will not. I have come here as a devotee,” he said.

