Will do whatever is possible to make Ateli number one: Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter

Gurugram, Sep 11 Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Aarti Rao on Wednesday said that she will do whatever is possible to make Ateli Assembly constituency number one.

Aarti and 22 other candidates filed nominations for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

Addressing a gathering after filing the nomination, Aarti said: "I have come to make Ateli number one. I will do whatever is possible for Ateli."

"After I got the ticket, people called me an outsider. The people of Mahendragarh district have sent my grandfather and father to the Parliament. My ancestors have shed blood and sweat for this region. I will put my best foot forward to provide better facilities in the constituency," she said.

The prominent ones who filed the nomination are Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav from the Badshahpur seat, Congress' Mohit Grover from the Gurgaon Assembly seat, BJP's Tejpal Tawar from Sohna, BJP's Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi, Kumudni Jhangu Independent from Badshahpur and Sundar Bhadna Independent from Sohna and others.

Candidates must file their nominations by September 12, after which scrutiny will take place on September 13. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is September 16.

As per the Gurgaon district administration, there are 14,87,310 registered voters across all four Assembly constituencies in the district.

Apart from the 14,87,310 voters included in the voter list in Gurugram district, there are also 5,759 service voters, who are employed in the Army and paramilitary forces.

There are a total of 5,759 service voters in the district. Of the total service voters in the district, 3,102 are in the Pataudi constituency, 826 in Badshahpur, 491 in Gurgaon and 1,340 in Sohna constituency.

The administration officers said various awareness activities will be organised to increase voter turnout in the Assembly elections.

It is noteworthy that 2,53,684 voters are registered at 259 polling stations in Pataudi (SC), 513,052 voters at 518 polling stations in Badshahpur, 437,183 voters at 435 polling stations in Gurgaon, and 283,391 voters at 292 polling stations in Sohna.

When Aarti got the ticket from the BJP, her opponents and even BJP's ticket seekers opposed the move, calling her an outsider.

The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly polls will be taken up on October 8.

