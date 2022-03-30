Will fight till last ball, says Pakistan PM after losing majority in Parliament

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is losing his patch in the elections, the leader lost the majority in the Lower House of Parliament, but he didn't lose hopes. Imran Khan said he will fight till the last ball. According to the reports, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Imran Khan will address Pakistan today.

Imran Khan has lost his biggest alliance Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), who had decided to support the opposition, and this caused Imran Khan to lose the majority in Parliament.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total of 342 members, and the majority mark is 172, and the opposition is leading in this game.

It seems like Imran Khan has to win many battles this year. As earlier his Russia tour was also got unsuccessful, his visit is short leave as soon as he arrived in the country, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This visit of Pakistan PM was planned for a month ago and it was the first visit of Imran Khan to Moscow in more than 20 years. This visit aimed to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan had met Russian president Putin on Wednesday but the talk on the matter did not take place. Still, Pakistan PM wants to continue his tour despite being the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.