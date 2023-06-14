"Will indirectly help audit process..," says CAG after UN chief calls for establishment of watchdog to monitor AI

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 14 : Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said that the establishment of an international watchdog similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to oversee the monitoring of artificial intelligence (AI) will indirectly help the audit process.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Murmu said, "That will indirectly help the audit process. Basically, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) is responsible which we are looking for, then definitely it will make our audit easier and our finding will be authentic."

ChatGPT's creator OpenAI said last month that a body like the IAEA could place restrictions on deployment, vet compliance with safety standards and track usage of computing power.

Generative AI technology - which can perform natural language processing tasks such as answering questions, summarising text and even generating lines of code - has captivated the public since ChatGPT launched six months ago.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support for the establishment of an international watchdog similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to oversee the monitoring of Artificial Intelligence (AI), reported Al Jazeera.

The United Nations secretary-general has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to spread disinformation and hate and said that while technological advancement has been used for some good, the risks posed by AI threaten democracy and human rights.

The AI can generate images and videos that can mimic people which has become a focus of concerning issues over its potential to create misinformation and deep fakes.

Guterres said he supported the plan for a summit in Britain and added it should be preceded by "serious work". He said that, in the coming days, he plans to appoint a scientific advisory board of AI experts and chief scientists from UN agencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor