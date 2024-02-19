Will join Rahul’s yatra only if seat-sharing finalised, says Akhilesh

Lucknow, Feb 19 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh unless seat-sharing between the SP and Congress is finalised.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, he said, "We have had several rounds of discussions, exchanged many lists.

"When the seat-sharing is done, Samajwadi Party will participate in their Nyay yatra."

Replying to a question on Swami Prasad Maurya’s tirade against the party, Akhilesh said, “People come for benefits and then go away.

"How does one know what is going on in their minds?”

