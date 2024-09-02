Will look into Kerala MLA's allegations against top cop, says CPI(M) leader

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 A day after the ruling Left-backed Independent legislator P.V. Anvar compared Kerala’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in charge of Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar to a notorious criminal, the CPI(M) has viewed this seriously, according to senior legislator and party state secretary M.V. Govindan.

Govindan while speaking to the media on Monday said, “Yes, we are seized of what the legislator has said. The state government and the party will look into this issue with utmost seriousness.”

Incidentally, in the morning state police chief Shaikh Darvaesh Saheb had a closed-door meeting at Kottayam with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who also handles the Home portfolio.

This meeting took place hours before CM Vijayan will chair a session of the top police officials in the state. Ajith Kumar will also take part in the meeting.

The two-time ruling front independent legislator Anvar apart from attacking Ajith Kumar also slammed the political secretary to CM Vijayan -- P. Sasi. Anvar alleged that Sasi had proved to be an absolute failure.

The reaction by Govindan shows that the CPI(M) appears to be rattled as this came a day after veteran party central committee member and CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan was unceremoniously moved out as the convenor of the ruling Left Democratic Front.

Speculation has by now surfaced that Anvar has the blessings of a new power group in the CPI(M) and that has irked CM Vijayan and Govindan.

Anvar, who met the media on Sunday, in very clear terms pointed out that Ajith Kumar has colluded in several illegal and shady dealings and also said that his (Ajith Kumar‘s) wife was also involved in the dealings.

The MLA also said that he had several phone recordings of police officers and added that there were major revelations that he would bring out later.

On Saturday, Anvar leaked a recorded telephonic conversation between him and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das.

The SP was heard saying that the ADGP had taken Rs 2 crore as a bribe from a person and that Ajith Kumar had kept his confidants as Thrissur and Palakkad SPs and was using them for monetary benefits.

According to sources in the know of things, the day is going to be crucial for Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das.

