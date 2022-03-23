"Will make Punjab corruption-free in a month if people support me" claims Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, is going to lauch anti-corruption helpline for the people of Punjab. The chief minister announced the number, 9501200200 for the public.

“The anti-corruption helpline number is 9501200200. I had promised you to give you a number on March 23 which will be an ‘anti-corruption action line’. There can’t be a better tribute to the martyrs than launching this number on this day as it is a start to make India and Punjab of their dreams,” he said.

“If people will support me, I assure you, we will make Punjab corruption-free within a month. If anyone asks for a bribe from you in lieu of any work, do not refuse him or her but make a video of that demand and send it to this number. I request you to send only corruption-related videos to this number. For the rest of the issues, there are many other departments. You can get the details from our website,” he added.

However, the officials would first inquire complaints received on the helpline. “If anyone is found guilty, whether an officer, an MLA or minister, the strictest possible action will be taken against them. I need the support of 2.75 crores Punjabis in this drive,” Mann said.