'Will make world class': Telangana CM announces Rs 1,000 crore for Osmania University

Hyderabad, Dec 10 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, vowed to transform Osmania University (OU) into a world-class university as he announced a development plan of Rs 1,000 crore for it.

At a meeting held at the historic Arts College building on the campus, Revanth Reddy said he came to the university with the determination to make it an international university.

Hours before the Chief Minister’s visit, the government issued an order according administrative sanction of Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure development in the Osmania University campus.

A draft master plan for the development of the university was also released. The Chief Minister unveiled a special QR code inviting students to share their feedback and suggestions on the proposed master plan and designs.

The authorities have planned new roads, cycling tracks, a sports complex, a library, a gym, entry gates, Osmania Plaza, a memorial, a convention centre, an amphitheatre, an academic research centre, student commons & learning greens, a hostel zone, a multipurpose hall, a dining centre, a health centre and other facilities on the sprawling campus.

The University announced that the final Master Plan and designs will be finalised based on the opinions and suggestions received from the students.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, referred to the long and rich history of Telangana and noted that it was the institution that strongly voiced the aspiration for a separate state of Telangana.

He pointed out that Osmania University produced great personalities like P.V. Narasimha Rao, Jaipal Reddy, George Reddy, and Gaddar.

Recalling that Osmania University was at the forefront of the Telangana movement in the second phase, he alleged that the previous government of the BRS weakened it for 10 years.

Stating that people in Telangana aspired for freedom, social justice, and equal opportunities, he claimed that people got all these after Congress came to power two years ago.

Revanth Reddy said he came to the campus to see if the people’s aspirations have been fulfilled or not.

"Some people asked me how I am so courageous to visit Osmania University. What is needed to come here is not courage but admiration. I have come here with a heart full of admiration and to pave the way for the development of the university," he said.

The Chief Minister listed out the steps taken by his government, including officially recognising "Telangana Thalli" (Mother Telangana), declaring ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ as the official state song, conducting a caste census and sub-classification of Scheduled Castes for social justice.

He reiterated that education alone can eliminate backwardness. Lack of land may be poverty, but lack of education is backwardness, he said and emphasised the need for quality education.

The Chief Minister affirmed the government’s resolve to provide quality education to everyone. Education alone can change our destiny and fill our lives with light, he said.

"We are setting up integrated residential schools to remove caste barriers and caste discrimination. We have set up Young India Skills University to develop the skills of the youth, with Anand Mahindra as the Chairperson. We have tried to inspire you by appointing great people as directors," he said.

He also mentioned that the government is setting up the Young India Sports University with the aim of training athletes for the 2036 Olympics. The government appointed iconic sportspersons like Abhinav Bindra and Kapil Dev on the board of directors.

"Those who have money study in international universities. My desire is to do something for the poor. That’s why we have decided to uplift Osmania University to the international level," he said.

Stating that he came from a remote village and studied in a government school, Revanth Reddy said some people say he can’t speak good English well. He remarked that he may not know a foreign language, but he can read the mind of the poor and understand their problems.

He told students that language is not a barrier. Asserting that English is only a means of communication, he said countries like China, Japan and Germany do not know English, but they are driving the world.

"My young brothers should not be worried that they don’t know English. It’s not a big deal. Am I not running the state?" he asked.

