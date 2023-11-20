Will not leave Congress-led UDF, says IUML

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday said that the party will not leave the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

“We will not move an inch from our stand and for a change in our political thoughts. We do not want to take a ‘bank’ route. And if anyone is harboring hope that we will change our political thoughts, it can well be put to rest for good,” said IUML supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

The IUML veteran legislator P.K Kunhalikutty, who was also present with Thangal, said they will stand behind the Congress-led UDF like a rock. “We will never ever do political treachery,” he said.

The speculations about IUML leaving the UDF coalition were ripe and strengthened after an IUML legislator was nominated to the director board of the Kerala Bank, presently in total control of the CPI-M led Left Front and also when the news spread that an IUML party office bearer was present yatra led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an event which was boycotted by the Congress-led UDF.

The IUML has also remained silent after the Vijayan attacked the Congress during his yatra.

