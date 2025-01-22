Will not leave Union Cabinet, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, Jan 22 Jitan Ram Manjhi, the patron of Hindustani Awam Morcha and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has denied any intention of resigning from the Central Cabinet.

He addressed the misinformation propagated by certain web portals and news channels, which, he said, falsely reported that he planned to step down.

Manjhi explained the context of his earlier statement, which was misinterpreted.

Referring to a delay during a meeting in Munger, he remarked, “You people are being late due to which I will miss my flight and I will have to leave the cabinet.”

He clarified that this statement was situational and unrelated to any intention of resigning from his position.

Reaffirming his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manjhi stated, “I want to make it clear to such people that I will not leave the side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi till my death. We are all working for the benefit of the country and Bihar right now.”

He accused some media outlets of attempting to create divisions within the government under the influence of opposition forces.

Manjhi further warned these media entities to cease such activities, threatening legal action, including complaints to the Press Council, if they persisted in spreading falsehoods.

During the public meeting in Munger, Manjhi reportedly expressed disappointment over the neglect of HAM in seat-sharing arrangements during elections and demanded that his party be given seats that reflect its support base and relevance.

Manjhi strongly defended his party’s relevance and asserted that HAM has a substantial mass base, citing the turnout at his public meetings as proof. “Do we have no existence? They think we are irrelevant. But those who doubt should come and see the large number of people attending my meetings. I have held multiple public gatherings in recent days, and the turnout speaks for itself,” he said. “When people are with us, and I have votes, why were we not given seats? I am not asking for seats for my benefit but for the benefit of the Dalit and Mahadalit communities,” he said.

Manjhi added that he is willing to contest the Assembly elections on 20 seats, significantly fewer than the 40 seats his party workers are demanding. He warned that he would not accept fewer than 20 seats in the upcoming elections. “If our 20 MLAs win, we will ensure that all work for Dalits is completed,” he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor