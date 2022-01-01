'Will only say Happy New Year': Wankhede ducks question on NCB tenure

New Delhi, Jan 1 The extension given to Narcotic Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede ended on December 31, but it is understood that he will continue in the post till further orders.

Contacted by , Wankhede declined to comment about his postings or extension.

The IRS officer, who came into the limelight after arresting Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a drug case, also refused to say whether the charge sheet in the case will be filed under his watch.

"I would like to wish everyone a happy new year," Wankhede said.

During Aryan Khan case, he was given four month extension which ended on December 31.

Now, the Union Home Ministry will decide whether Wankhede will get a further extension or not. So far, no orders have been issued, and he will continue by default.

A section of people have sought Wankhede be given another extension.

The charge sheet in Aryan Khan case is yet to be filed before the Mumbai court.

NCB sources said they have prepared draft chargesheet and wish that it should be filed under Wankhede. They contend that they have digital evidences, testimonies, and drug samples collected during the raid, and are hopeful that their case is strong.

