"Will PM, HM speak?" Owaisi lashes out at BJP-RSS, says 'Gau-Raksha' gang being patronised

Accusing BJP and RSS of supporting 'Gau-Raksha gang' and condemning the Haryana incident as "inhuman" in which charred skeletons of two persons were found in a burnt car, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hauled the governing BJP on coals and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to "speak about this incident".

"Will Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah speak on this incident (Haryana)?" AIMIM MP Owaisi said at a press conference.

Condemning strongly the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana, Owaisi said, "One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana".

"They (BJP) are responsible for this incident", Owiais alleged.

On Thursday morning Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside an SUV near Barawas village in Haryana's Bhiwani district. The car had also been set on fire.

Terming the killings "inhuman" by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang, Owaisi claimed, "These people are supported by BJP-RSS".

"These elements radicalised by BJP will turn against them tomorrow. Centre and BJP govt in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements," the AIMIM MP said at a press conference.

Owiasi said: "BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people".

"Two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8 am (Thursday). There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death," Loharu Deputy Superintendant of Police Jagat Singh More said on Thursday.

A police team reached the spot with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team experts to investigate the case and collect evidence."CCTV footage is being scrutinized on all the routes leading to the spot to find out what happened," the Loharu DSP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

